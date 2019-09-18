Suspects steal packages, cash from Lubbock Post Office

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is underway after several packages were stolen from a central Lubbock post office. The Lubbock Police Department was called out to the Murryhill Post Office at 4811 Louisville Avenue on Sunday morning.
According to the police report, sometime between 7 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday, an unknown person(s) broke into the building through the back door. Cash was taken, a vending machine was broken into and an unknown number of packages were taken. The report also says that an interior gate was broken, and the suspects also tried to break into a safe but were unsuccessful.
The United States Postal Inspection Service is handling the case. KCBD has reached out to them for a comment, to see if they know how many packages or what all was stolen and have not heard back from them.
If you were expecting a package and have not received it yet, you need to contact the person or business who sent it to you to see if they sent it or if there is a tracking number.
If you’re still missing a package or need more information, visit the USPIS website.
