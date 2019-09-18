Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of Thursday’s profits to Odessa shooting victims

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, September 19, Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse and 62 other locations across Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico, invite the public to simultaneous Permian Basin Strong fundraisers to benefit Midland/Odessa shooting victims and their families.
The restaurants will donate 100 percent of profits to the Odessa Community Foundation, a fund for the victims and their families. Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.
The event is from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.
The Texas Roadhouse location in Lubbock is at 4810 S. Loop 289.
