Amazon’s Alexa will allow you to make donations to presidential campaigns
This Wednesday, March 2, 2016 photo shows an Echo Dot in San Francisco. (Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
September 19, 2019 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 4:26 PM

(CNN) – Amazon will soon make it easier for you to donate to a 2020 presidential candidate.

Starting next month, users of the voice-controlled home assistant Alexa will be able to dictate their donations to a 2020 campaign.

The minimum donation will be $5. The most you can donate will be $200.

The feature will only work if the campaign you choose has signed up to receive donations.

Amazon said candidates will be able to sign up for contributions starting Thursday.

