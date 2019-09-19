Coronado students continue tradition, making sure students feel included during homecoming week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students at Coronado High School are getting in the homecoming spirit by “building up deserving students.”
B.U.D.S. is an event that was created by a Coronado alumnus to encourage inclusion on the campus.
Dr. Bruce Sifrit’s son, Noah, created the tradition back when he was a student at Coronado.
“This is the sixth year that this has been done and it all just started over a dinner conversation,” Sifrit said.
Each year, Coronado cheerleaders, football players and members of the pom squad present mums and flowers to students with special needs.
“Just seeing how happy those kids got when we asked them. There was nothing like it, that’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Sawyer Robertson said.
Participating students say programs like B.U.D.S. really capture the spirit of what it means to be a Coronado mustang.
“What you do, how you act reflects the type of person you are and I think when a bunch of people get together and do something like that it really shows us what we’re made of and how we treat others and just the hearts that we all have,” Robertson said.
“Being a part of Coronado and doing the tradition for four years, I think it shows a lot about our standards here and how we run things here,” Arianna Cauntay said.
It is a tradition they hope will be bringing students together for years to come.
“There just kids and they want to be involved in the same activities as everyone else,” Sifrit said.
“I felt really happy, I felt like I was going to cry tears of joy,” recipient Alexis Cardenas said.
