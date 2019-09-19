Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a toddler is recovering after being rescued from a playa lake in Levelland.
- Police Chief Albert Garcia said the 2-year-old was playing on playground equipment in Lobo Lake Wednesday afternoon when he wondered off and fell into the water.
- He was taken to the Levelland hospital and is expected to be OK.
- Read that story here: Drowning child pulled from Lobo Lake
Lubbock police continue to investigate a burglary at the Murray Hill post office near 50th Street and Knoxville Avenue.
- Money was taken and several packages are missing after someone broke into the post office sometime this weekend.
- The suspect also tried to break into a safe but were unsuccessful.
- For those expecting a package that has not been received, there is a number and email address here: Suspects steal packages, cash from Lubbock Post Office
Gas prices took a pretty good jump in Lubbock after the massive attack on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia this weekend.
- On Friday, the average price in Lubbock was $2.20, now the average price is $2.30.
- Lubbock has seen most of the increase it’s going to experience. Now that more than half the Saudi refineries are re-opened gas prices should be trending down again soon.
- Read that full story here: Attacks in Saudi Arabia raising West Texas gas prices
We want to also let you know about a fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse for the victims of the mass shooting in Midland-Odessa.
- All Texas Roadhouse locations in Texas are participating.
- The company will donate 100 percent of its profits to the Odessa Community Foundation.
- The fundraiser begins at 4 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m.
- Details can be found here: Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of Thursday’s profits to Odessa shooting victims
Read more Wednesday stories here:
- 2019 South Plains Honor Flight concludes with final remembrances, a hero’s welcome home
- James Braxton thankful for 5 more years to reach 100
- Texas Comptroller’s Office could be holding your money
- Texas Tech Professor Katharine Hayhoe Named UN Champion of the Earth
- Lubbock ISD home to four National Merit Semifinalists
- Hobbs, NM woman arrested after child dies in hot car
- Gary Goff sworn in as assistant District Attorney for Hockley County
- 1 hospitalized after Wednesday morning wreck near Idalou
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scruff
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.