KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zeus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zeus, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Zeus is a 1-year-old pit bull who came into the shelter earlier this year.
He is sweet and loves to snuggle, especially with the person he chooses to attach himself too. But he does come with a warning; Zeus does not like to share his people and needs his space, so he should probably be an only dog.
Zeus’ adoption fees for Thursday, Sept. 19, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
