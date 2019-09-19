Kirby Hocutt named to NCAA Division I Baseball Committee

Kirby Hocutt named to NCAA Division 1 Baseball Committee. (Devin Ward/KCBD)
By Devin Ward | September 19, 2019 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 4:28 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt will be a part of an NCAA selection committee.

Hocutt used to serve as the chairman of the College Football Playoff Committee, and will now be a part of the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

Hocutt will be a part of the 10-member committee through August of 2023.

The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee is responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the annual 64-team tournament field.

