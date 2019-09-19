Kirby Hocutt named to NCAA Division I Baseball Committee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt will be a part of an NCAA selection committee.
Hocutt used to serve as the chairman of the College Football Playoff Committee, and will now be a part of the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.
Hocutt will be a part of the 10-member committee through August of 2023.
The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee is responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the annual 64-team tournament field.
