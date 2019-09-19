One injured in collision, traffic backed up on the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded after a collision near the intersection of the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road and Slide Road.
Police say the call came in around 5:15 Thursday for a collision between a brown GMC Yukon and a silver SUV.
One person on scene was found with moderate injuries, according to police. The crash caused traffic to back up on the westbound Marsha Sharp Freeway access road approaching Slide.
