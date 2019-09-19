Severe Storms Possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Widely scattered storms have returned to the area this afternoon and will continue into the evening. There is a possibility of some activity returning to the northwest South Plains early Friday morning.
Additional storms are likely, as we’ve forecast this week, through the weekend. While there is a chance of isolated severe storms most will produce frequent lightning, heavy rain, winds around 50 mph and possible hail ½” to near 1”. We are not anticipating widespread severe storms, however, storms could produce heavy rain and produce some local flooding of low lying areas and intersections.
There will be enough scattered storms Friday evening to impact some area high school football games, especially in the northern South Plains. Also, storms are expected through Friday night into Saturday morning and again Saturday afternoon in the eastern areas.
Chances of storms will decrease on Sunday and Monday, but some isolated storms could develop anywhere in the area this weekend and into next week.
With the addition of more clouds and rain the afternoon temperatures will be slightly cooler for the South Plains beginning Friday through the weekend. The weekend could bring, depending on rain coverage, some highs in the 70s to low 80s. However, the overnight lows will remain around the mid 60s until Tuesday when a cold front might cool temps slightly.
