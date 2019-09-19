Strong storms, heavy rain, possible

Storms and rain are likely, off and on, tonight through the weekend. Again, some storms may produce hail up to about an inch, gusts near 60 mph, and heavy rain. There is and will be a considerable amount of moisture in the air, so several rounds of heavy rain are possible. Much of this is tropical moisture, some at lower levels moving up from the Gulf and some at mid- and upper levels courtesy of (currently) Tropical Storm Mario and Hurricane Lorena, both off the west coast of Mexico.