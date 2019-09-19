Strong storms, heavy rain, possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since this weekend the KCBD First Alert Forecast Team has been talking about an increase in our storm and rain potential for the end of the week. Well, it's about to be the end of the week. Here's my update.
I expect storms today to be isolated to begin with, developing around mid-afternoon over the western KCBD viewing area. The number and intensity of storms should increase through the evening, with the activity working eastward. Some storms may become marginally severe, with hail up to about an inch, gusts near 60 mph, and heavy rain.
Storms and rain are likely, off and on, tonight through the weekend. Again, some storms may produce hail up to about an inch, gusts near 60 mph, and heavy rain. There is and will be a considerable amount of moisture in the air, so several rounds of heavy rain are possible. Much of this is tropical moisture, some at lower levels moving up from the Gulf and some at mid- and upper levels courtesy of (currently) Tropical Storm Mario and Hurricane Lorena, both off the west coast of Mexico.
Please remain "weather aware" by keeping up with our forecast updates and activating warning notifications in our Weather App on your mobile device. Once you do, the app will notify you through your device – even when the app is not running. You can download it for free from the App Store for Apple iOS and Play Store for Android OS.
Into next week I anticipate a mostly cloudy sky, varying from periods of briefly sunny to extended overcast. Temperatures near Lubbock will range from the low and mid-60s to the 80s. It will be cooler over the northwestern viewing area, with lows in the 50s and highs from the mid-70s to near 80.
Autumn "officially" begins with the Autumnal Equinox at 2:50 AM Monday.
