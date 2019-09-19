WANTED WEDNESDAY: LPD searching for vehicle burglary suspects

HAPPY WANTED WEDNESDAY! Can you help us identify these suspects?! First up, we are still asking for YOUR help in locating 17-year-old Mizarius Williams. He is wanted for felony charges. Anyone with information leading to his arrest could be eligible for a $300 cash reward. #TippinAintSnitchin The next two cases both involve vehicle burglaries. Even if you lock your doors, those thieves will come up with other ways to get your valuables... Make sure to take them with you! Lastly, we have a suspect in a white pickup who stole several items. Do you recgonize the vehicle? ANYONE with information regarding these cases is encouraged to call Crime Line at 741-1000. You can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a reward! #WantedWednesday