WANTED WEDNESDAY: LPD searching for vehicle burglary suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for vehicle burglary and theft suspects in this week’s Wanted Wednesday.
Detectives are still asking for public help as they try to locate 17-year-old Mizarius Williams, wanted on felony charges. Anyone with information leading to his arrest could be eligible for a $300 reward.
Next, police are searching for two male suspects who exited a stolen vehicle and broke into an F-250 located in the 5000 block of Auburn Street on Sept. 4. Police say they stole several items.
Police are also searching for a male suspect who they say broke into a parked vehicle located in the 700 block of East 42nd and stole several items back on Sept. 5.
They're also searching for suspects in a white pickup, seen on camera stealing items from the 4300 block of West Loop 289 on Sept. 9 around 4 a.m.
If you have any information about these incidents, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
