Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, much of southeast Texas remains under a flood warning as the remnant of Tropical Storm Imelda dumped more than a foot of rain on Houston and the surrounding areas.
- Some areas received more than 20 inches of rain since Tuesday, causing rivers and creeks to overflow.
- Authorities are urging people to stay home and away from flooded areas. Two deaths have been reported because of the storm.
Rain is in the forecast today, which may disrupt some of those Friday night football games.
- The morning will start off a little humid with a slight chance of rain and low of 65 degrees.
- Chances of scattered showers, heavy rain, hail and damaging wind gust are possible later tonight.
- Saturday, chances of rain increase to 50 percent, with more heavy rain, hail and damaging wind possible.
Updates can be found in the Weather section of the KCBD NewsChannel 11 website and app.
Construction will soon begin on the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.
- Tech hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon at the school’s future site in Amarillo.
- University administration say the school will help produce more veterinarians for West Texas.
- Tech hopes to enroll its first class into the school by 2021.
A Lubbock county jury sentenced Thomas Caudill to 99 years in prison.
- He shot at officers during a police chase in September of 2017.
- Caudill pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
