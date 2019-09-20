DPS offering reward for information in 2004 murder case

LUBBOCK – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) wants to remind the public and seeks help in solving the 2004 murder of Katara Deboise Johnson, and an increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible if the tip is received before next month’s featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. (A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers Unsolved Homicides website.)