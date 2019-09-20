Enviro Tech Chemical Services to Build New $8M Manufacturing Facility in Industrial Rail Par

In its first phase, the new facility will employ 25 people directly, with plans to provide 75 new jobs upon completion of a $5m expansion. Onboarding support will be included for all new employees through Enviro Tech’s new advanced training model, which includes company trainers that focus on safety, quality, continuous improvement and manufacturing efficiency. The new facility, residing at the Levelland, Texas Industrial Rail Park will initially process around 10,000 tons of domestically sourced raw materials a year, and will be equipped with state of the art automation, rail service, and environmental technologies. The advanced technologies include treatment and reuse of water, reuse of 90% of solid waste to recyclers, and energy saving plant designs and equipment.