Heavy rain, severe, update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storms, rain, hail, wind, fog, clouds and even some sun. All possible elements in our KCBD viewing area over the next 24 to 36 hours. While the threat is low, a few storms may produce marginally severe weather. On the other hand, a few spots may miss out on rain altogether.
After a few morning showers over the northwestern viewing area, and some patchy fog, we are likely to see a lull in rain activity through mid-day. Then another round of thunderstorms and showers is anticipated. Heavy rain is likely with SOME of these storms, as there was last night in spots over the northern viewing area. Additional strong storms and heavy rain are possible into Saturday. Be alert to possible flooding, especially in low areas and intersections - Turn Around, Don't Drown.
Additional rain amounts may exceed three inches in isolated areas. I’ll update this story later this morning with rain totals from yesterday and last night.
Friday night football games may be affected by these storms this evening, especially in the northern KCBD viewing area. If you can hear thunder, or see distinct lightning bolts, you should be inside a building. If that's not an option, then you should be in a vehicle. If caught outdoors, stay away from metal objects such as fences, pipes, and support posts, and do not seek shelter under a tree.
Chances of storms will decrease on Sunday and Monday, but isolated storms will remain possible. Again, heavy rain may accompany any of these storms.
The rain, clouds, and even higher humidity will result in slightly cooler days here in West Texas into next week. You can check in on those numbers as well as forecast lows in our forecast products here on our Weather Page. By the way, thank you for visiting! I hope you are or will take advantage of the many free weather resources here (and in our free KCBD Weather App).
