Heavy rain, severe, update

After a few morning showers over the northwestern viewing area, and some patchy fog, we are likely to see a lull in rain activity through mid-day. Then another round of thunderstorms and showers is anticipated. Heavy rain is likely with SOME of these storms, as there was last night in spots over the northern viewing area. Additional strong storms and heavy rain are possible into Saturday. Be alert to possible flooding, especially in low areas and intersections - Turn Around, Don't Drown.