Heavy rain, severe weather possible throughout weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storms, rain, hail, wind, fog, clouds and even sun. All possible elements in our KCBD viewing area over the next 24 to 36 hours. While the threat is low, a few storms may produce marginally severe weather. On the other hand, a few spots may miss out on rain.
After a few morning showers over the northern and eastern viewing area, we are likely to see a lull in rain activity into early afternoon. Then another round of thunderstorms and showers is anticipated. Heavy rain is likely with SOME of these storms, as there was last night in spots (see list below) over the northern viewing area. Additional strong storms and heavy rain are possible into Saturday. Be alert to possible flooding, especially in low areas and intersections - Turn Around, Don't Drown.
Additional rain amounts may exceed three inches in isolated areas.
Friday night football games may be affected by these storms this evening, especially in the northern KCBD viewing area. If you can hear thunder, or see distinct lightning bolts, you should be inside a building. If that's not an option, then you should be in a vehicle. If caught outdoors, stay away from metal objects such as fences, pipes, and support posts, and do not seek shelter under a tree. When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.
The potential for storms will decrease Sunday and Monday, but isolated storms will remain possible. Again, heavy rain may accompany any of these storms.
The rain, clouds, and even higher humidity will result in slightly cooler days here in West Texas into next week. You can check in on those numbers as well as forecast lows in our forecast products here on our Weather Page. By the way, thank you for visiting! I hope you are or will take advantage of the many free weather resources here (and in our free KCBD Weather App).
The TTU Mesonet automated rain gauge along the northeast rim of the Palo Duro Canyon southwest of Claude measured 9.53 INCHES (!) of rain late yesterday. This sent a surge of water downstream, with a rise in the water level of at least two feet along the Prairie Dog Town Fork of the Red River. Levels had since dropped (but additional heavy rain is possible over the next 24 to 36 hours). The Lubbock Airport reported brief thunder but no rainall yesterday. The following is a list of KCBD viewing area rainfall totals for the 24 hours ending at 9 Friday morning (courtesy of the TTU Mesonet):
3.17 Silverton
2.81 Caprock Canyons State Park
2.51 Turkey
2.25 Vigo Park
2.10 South Plains
2.00 Tulia
1.44 Friona
1.20 Happy
1.15 Aspermont
0.75 Jayton
0.53 Dora NM
0.46 Dimmitt
0.32 Roaring Springs
0.28 Aiken
0.27 Hart
0.22 Floydada
0.19 Estelline
0.13 Northfield
0.13 Muleshoe
0.07 Abernathy
0.05 Olton
0.05 Tahoka
0.04 Earth
0.03 Tatum NM
Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby.
Please remain "weather aware" by keeping up with our forecast updates and activating warning notifications in our Weather App on your mobile device. Once you do, the app will notify you through your device – even when the app is not running. You can download it for free from the App Store for Apple iOS and Play Store for Android OS.
Lubbock's high yesterday again was 94°, eleven degrees above the average and eleven below the record for the date. Lubbock's low this morning (as of this writing) was 66°, nine degrees above the average for the date. The September 19 record low is 42° (1991) and the record high 105° (1930). For today, September 20, Lubbock’s average low is 57° and the high 83°. The record low is 41° (1971, 1983, and 1991) and the record high 98° (1977).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 7:47 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:35 AM CDT.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.