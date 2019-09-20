National Recovery Month Needs Many Supporters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The CDC explains addiction is a complex disease, estimating that 40 million Americans age 12 and older are addicted to nicotine, alcohol or some other substance.
That’s one in seven.
September is National Recovery Month.
Curt Maddon, CEO at the Ranch at Dove Tree, clears up a common misconception about the road to recovery. He says, “It’s common for the family to focus on that individual alone as being sort of the problem. But what’s really going on is there’s a breakdown in the family system, period. And the good news about that is just as the addictive person can enter into recovery, so can the family.”
Maddon describes another misnomer is that people think you have to be suffering from something such as addiction or extreme co-dependency to qualify for recovery. Instead, he says recovery is much broader than that. It’s improving your life through changes which can be as simple as better communication and mutual support.
But he says it’s important to know when to help and how to help. For some people, the answer comes in groups, although others prefer private therapy. He says it would be nice if you could expect immediate changes after completing a recovery program, but the truth is that recovery is a long process of changes. He says, “There are a lot of instilled behaviors, thinking patterns, ways of life and particularly the way the addicted person sees themselves in the world that have to change. And they don’t change overnight.” Maddon adds, “In fact, it gets harder after they leave treatment.”
The good news is there are many resources available.
The Ranch at Dove Tree can provide information about support groups. It also has a unique relationship with Texas Tech and the addiction center over there.
For more information, you can contact the Ranch at Dove tree at (806) 746-6777. (Ask for option 5 if you’d like to go straight to Curt Maddon)
Online resources include:
