National Recovery Month Needs Many Supporters

But he says it’s important to know when to help and how to help. For some people, the answer comes in groups, although others prefer private therapy. He says it would be nice if you could expect immediate changes after completing a recovery program, but the truth is that recovery is a long process of changes. He says, “There are a lot of instilled behaviors, thinking patterns, ways of life and particularly the way the addicted person sees themselves in the world that have to change. And they don’t change overnight.” Maddon adds, “In fact, it gets harder after they leave treatment.”