Power restored to most customers after South Lubbock outages

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L says power has been restored to most customers after a brief outage affected as many as 4,500 customers on Friday afternoon.
Outages were reported in the wake of sudden thunderstorms that passed quickly through the city.
Outages were reported throughout Lubbock, but were mainly concentrated in South Lubbock.
Click here to report an outage or see the current map: http://www.lpandl.com/energy-services/power-outages/
LP&L outage info:
To report an electric outage, call (806) 775-2509 during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., email or text us at lightsout@lpandl.com, or call (806) 775-2509 to reach our 24-hour Emergency Operations Center. When prompted, be prepared to give your service address, a phone number and any other information about the nature of your outage that you can share.
Unless you believe there is a life-threatening situation, do not call 9-1-1 to report a power outage.
Make sure we know your electricity is out. Reports we receive help us to determine the extent and location of the outage.
