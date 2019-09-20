2 Reagor Dykes Employees Plead Guilty To Bank Fraud Conspiracy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two former employees with the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group pleaded guilty for their role in a $23 million check kiting scheme, allegedly under the direction of the auto group’s former Chief Financial Officer, Shane Smith.
Sheila Evans Miller, 52, and Diana Herrera, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud on Friday, Sept. 20.
Plea papers show Miller, who was an RDAG group controller, and Urias, who was an office manager, admitted the auto group engaged in a plot that concealed fraud by cross-depositing checks across several banks — also known as check kiting. The auto group is also said to have had an entire headquarters designed to kite checks.
“Due to the kiting, RDAG checks that should have bounced instead cleared during banks’ float time, the period between the deposit in the recipient account and the deduction from the payer’s account, according to their plea papers,” stated a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
Documents also show the auto group was struggling with expenses because of its growth, above-market compensation and unnecessary overhead, according to U.S. Attorney Earin Nealy Cox’s Office.
Miller and Urias face up to five years in federal prison and could be required to pay at least $23 million in restitution. Smith also faces up to 20 years in federal prison and will be required to pay a mandatory restitution of more than $50 million.
Smith is also due in court in early October.
