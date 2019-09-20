1 suffers moderate injuries after motorcycle crash on South Loop 289, near University

One person was seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash on the South Loop. (Source: Caleb Holder)
By Michael Cantu | September 20, 2019 at 9:33 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 9:38 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured after a one-vehicle, motorcycle crash on South Loop 289 near the University Avenue Intersection.

The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. on the exit to University, according to those on scene. Traffic in the eastbound lanes of the access road are being diverted at Avenue U.

The far right lanes of the Loop 289 main lanes are also closed.

