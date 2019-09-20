Taste of the Canyon takes place Saturday in Ransom Canyon

RANSOM CANYON, Texas (KCBD) - This year’s Taste of the Canyon event will take place inside the Ransom Canyon Ranch House, at 1 Island Drive, from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
At least 15 vendors will be present. Those 15 include: Baked Bliss Bakery, Bigham’s BBQ, E&J Smokehouse, Lisa Lee Sawyer’s Breads, The Plaza Restaurant, Triple J’s Chophouse, United Market Street, King Street Pub, Lost Cajun, The Italian Garden, Tony Cachere’s Seasonings, Bella Culinary Dynamic, Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, Platform Restaurant, Queen of Tarts, United Wine Cellar, Farmhouse Winery, Burklee Hill Winery, Caprock Winery and United Market Street Floral.
Live entertainment will be provided by Joy Harris.
