Weekend storms could be strong

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Thunderstorms have brought lightning, high winds and some heavy rainfall to the region late afternoon. Additional storms are likely later evening and possibly into early Saturday morning. Rain chances continue with storms likely late Saturday afternoon, evening and a few still possible on Sunday.
Heavy rain is the primary concern with a slight chance of a few isolated severe storms with 1” hail and winds of 60 mph through Saturday night. There will continue to be a potential of very heavy rainfall from some storms. Rain totals could range from 1” to 3”, or more through Sunday.
Rain chances will linger Sunday and Monday and should decrease by mid to late next week.
Saturday could be a little cooler, like Friday, due to clouds, moisture and scattered storms. Lubbock may stay in the upper 70s on Saturday, depending on cloud cover and where the rain is located.
Sunday and Monday will likely stay in the low 80s and warmer temps will return later in the week.
Once again, nighttime lows will stay in the low to mid 60s through Wednesday of next week.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.