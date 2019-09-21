END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scores and highlights from another week of The End Zone on KCBD:
Littlefield - Tahoka (postponed - 1 PM Saturday)
Petersburg - O’Donnell (cancelled)
Whitharral 36 Whiteface 12
Hale Center 34 Lockney 15
Loop 59 Rule 12
Jayton 57 Wilson 8
Ropes 50 Hermleigh 0
Dimmitt 31 Crosbyton 21
Midland Greenwood 38 Seminole 8
Andrews 58 Snyder 13
Borden County 24 Roby 0
Lazbuddie 57 All Saints 12
Nazareth 56 Morton 6
White Deer 51 Silverton 6
Ralls 48 Quanah 6
Estacado 23 Hereford 16
Hart 50 Kress 40
Sundown 30 Trinity Christian 21
Tulia 34 Sunray 7
Klondike 65 Meadow 39
Brownfield 27 Muleshoe 16
Anton 62 Lorenzo 42
Friona 36 Roosevelt 20
Denver City 28 Idalou 25
Farwell 29 Texico 28
River Road 32 Floydada 22
Post 14 Abernathy 13
Paducah 52 Valley 44
Coronado 27 Clovis 16
New Deal 14 Stanton 0
Slaton 28 Coahoma 26
Olton 41 Bovina 7
Dumas 56 Plainview 0
Dalhart 35 Shallowater 34
Ira 52 Water Valley 0
Frenship 58 EP Andress 3
Hamlin 55 New Home 7
Sudan 45 Boys Ranch 12
Iowa Park 46 Sweetwater 0
Pampa 34 Levelland 28
Kingdom Prep 51 West Texas Oilers 6
Amherst 69 Wellman-Union 35
Lubbock High 34 Lamesa 7 (at halftime, as of 11 p.m. Friday)
Southland 57 Spur JV 12
Wildorado 62 Cotton Center 55
Motley County 82 Crowell 50
