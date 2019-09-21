END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 20

End Zone Highlights for Sept. 20 (Part 1)
September 20, 2019 at 11:14 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 11:23 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scores and highlights from another week of The End Zone on KCBD:

End Zone Highlights for Sept. 20 (Part 2)

Littlefield - Tahoka (postponed - 1 PM Saturday)

Petersburg - O’Donnell (cancelled)

Whitharral 36 Whiteface 12

Hale Center 34 Lockney 15

Loop 59 Rule 12

Jayton 57 Wilson 8

Ropes 50 Hermleigh 0

Dimmitt 31 Crosbyton 21

Midland Greenwood 38 Seminole 8

Andrews 58 Snyder 13

Borden County 24 Roby 0

Lazbuddie 57 All Saints 12

Nazareth 56 Morton 6

White Deer 51 Silverton 6

Ralls 48 Quanah 6

Estacado 23 Hereford 16

Hart 50 Kress 40

Sundown 30 Trinity Christian 21

Tulia 34 Sunray 7

Klondike 65 Meadow 39

Brownfield 27 Muleshoe 16

Anton 62 Lorenzo 42

Friona 36 Roosevelt 20

Denver City 28 Idalou 25

Farwell 29 Texico 28

River Road 32 Floydada 22

Post 14 Abernathy 13

Paducah 52 Valley 44

Coronado 27 Clovis 16

New Deal 14 Stanton 0

Slaton 28 Coahoma 26

Olton 41 Bovina 7

Dumas 56 Plainview 0

Dalhart 35 Shallowater 34

Ira 52 Water Valley 0

Frenship 58 EP Andress 3

Hamlin 55 New Home 7

Sudan 45 Boys Ranch 12

Iowa Park 46 Sweetwater 0

Pampa 34 Levelland 28

Kingdom Prep 51 West Texas Oilers 6

Amherst 69 Wellman-Union 35

Lubbock High 34 Lamesa 7 (at halftime, as of 11 p.m. Friday)

Southland 57 Spur JV 12

Wildorado 62 Cotton Center 55

Motley County 82 Crowell 50

