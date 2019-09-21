Flood Watch in effect through Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday morning across the South Plains viewing area.
Showers and thunderstorms remain possible across the region this evening and overnight tonight.
Some of the rainfall may become very heavy with additional rainfall totals of one to three inches possible for some locations.
Low temperatures fall into the 60’s with gusty southerly winds at 10 to 20 mph this evening.
Morning showers and storms are possible Sunday with partial clearing in the afternoon.
Highs warm into the 80’s.
