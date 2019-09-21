Lubbock included in ‘Global Climate Strike’ protests, which took place in over 150 countries

“I’m worried about my younger siblings who are like four years old right now. You go to some cities and the pollution is overwhelmingly present. If that happens over all of the world, we won’t be able to breathe,” Harris said. “I hope that politicians will just start to listen and even believe that it’s even happening because a lot of them deny it. I think that if millions of people are coming together today to say to those politicians - to say that this is happening and that this is a real problem, maybe they’ll change something.”