Lubbock included in ‘Global Climate Strike’ protests, which took place in over 150 countries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Millions of people across 150 different countries participated in the Global Climate Strike on Friday, including Lubbock. Protesters hit the streets to fight climate change.
The protests come ahead of the U.N. Summit next week where world leaders from over 60 countries will meet to discuss cutting pollution and how to deal with a warming planet.
Students at Lubbock High School were able to miss sixth period to protest.
Twenty-five people gathered and held posters in the rain in a separate protest at 19th Street and University Avenue.
“It’s just that important to me because there’s one planet and we don’t have anywhere else to go for at least another 100 or 200 years or more,” said 13-year-old Asher Sellers, who was protesting with his parents and little brother.
Audrey Harris, a Texas Tech student studying political science, voiced her stance on climate change, saying if no action is taken, there will be consequences.
“I’m worried about my younger siblings who are like four years old right now. You go to some cities and the pollution is overwhelmingly present. If that happens over all of the world, we won’t be able to breathe,” Harris said. “I hope that politicians will just start to listen and even believe that it’s even happening because a lot of them deny it. I think that if millions of people are coming together today to say to those politicians - to say that this is happening and that this is a real problem, maybe they’ll change something.”
Greta Thubberg, a young student who started the movement in Sweden last summer, was in Manhattan Friday with over 100,000 protesters.
According to the UN website, global emissions are reaching record levels and are showing no signs of slowing down. They say the last four years were the hottest years on record.
On their website, they write if humans act now, carbon emissions can go down within the next 12 years and the earth’s temperature can be held from increasing beyond 35 degrees Fahrenheit.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants leaders to develop plans to reduce gas emissions by 45 percent over the next decade and wants a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
