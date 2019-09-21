Out of control semi rolls over on Yoakum County Golf Course

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS says a semi drove onto the Yoakum County Golf Course Saturday morning after the driver lost control of the truck.
It happened around 7 a.m. at the golf course south of Plains.
Authorities say the driver, from Denver City, was hauling water and headed south on Highway 214 when the truck hydroplaned on water on the road.
The driver tried to get control, but the truck went off the road, hit a few fences and rolled before stopping on the golf course.
The driver was taken to the Yoakum County Hospital to check for injuries.
