Super Saturated Saturday Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Subtropical moisture continues to pour into the South Plains today with rain chances increasing as the day progresses with showers and thunderstorms developing from the southwest and moving northeast as they produce moderate to heavy rainfall at times.
Afternoon high temperatures will be determined by where and when shower development occurs, but most of the South Plains will reach high temperatures in the upper 70′s to mid 80′s. Rainfall amounts of up to an inch per hour will be possible along with cloud to ground lightning, hail, and gusty wind associated with thunderstorms embedded within the flow of showers expected to train across the central South Plains beginnning later this morning and continuing through evening.
Temperatures tomorrow morning will start again in the low to mid 60′s from the western to central South Plains with upper 60′s and low 70′s off of the Caprock.
Rain chances will be somewhat reduced tomorrow, but available moisture will still allow for rain chances to persist and then return again on Monday and continue through Tuesday. Rain chances decrease beginning on Wednesday as temperatures begin to return to the mid to upper 80′s by the end of the work week.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.