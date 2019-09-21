Wayland Baptist Football falls in SAC opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A slow start would be the difference in the Wayland Baptist football team’s Sooner Athletic Conference opener against Arizona Christian.
The Firestorm jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter, but the Pioneers would cut the lead down to three before the halftime break.
In the third, the Pioneers would tie up the game before Arizona Christian would score 10-unanswered points in the fourth quarter to seal the 40-27 victory.
Up next, the Pioneers will hit the road to face Ottawa University for a 9 p.m. contest next Saturday.
