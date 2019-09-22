BASF Fibermax joins the Cornerstone Partners of the South Plains Food Bank

Provided by South Plains Food Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas – September 19, 2019 – BASF has pledged $5,000 a year for the next five years to the South Plains Food Bank, totaling $25,000. This donation will make BASF a Cornerstone Partner of the food bank, part of a distinguished group of businesses and organizations that have made a financial pledge to end hunger.
BASF is dedicated to giving back to the communities they jointly serve with the South Plains Food Bank and are proud leaders of the South Plains community. Their support will provide 75,000 meals to those most in need.
“We are proud to support the mission of the food bank by enriching lives, giving hope and ending hunger,” says Travis Johnson, BASF Scientist – Seed Technologies and Analytics. “Our products are only a part of our story. We believe in elevating our communities in which we live and work by supporting those who need a hand.”
“We’re extremely excited to partner with BASF serving the families of our communities,” David Weaver, CEO of the SPFB said. “Not only have they pledged to support our organization financially, they volunteer their time in our warehouse and at our GRUB farm. It’s a great partnership.” The partnership will be formally announced at a press conference on Monday September 23, 2019, 11:00am, at the South Plains Food Bank.