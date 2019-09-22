Four displaced by attic fire on Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been displaced by a structure fire in the 1500 block of E. Stanford Street on Saturday afternoon.
Lubbock Fire Rescue says they got the call around 5:40 p.m. when residents smelled smoke and called 911.
LFR quickly extinguished a fire in the attic of the residence.
The back porch was under construction, being converted from a room back to a porch. Investigators determined water from the rain came in contact with exposed electrical and started the fire.
The Red Cross is helping four people who were displaced. The fire has been classified as accidental and no injuries were reported.
