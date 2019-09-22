Last Day of Summer Feels Like Fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the official last day of Summer though it will feel much more like a fall day on the South Plains.
A weak cold front surging south through the panhandle this morning will be impacting conditions on the South Plains through today including a slight chance for isolated showers along the frontal boundary this afternoon. Rain chances remain low today while temperatures increase into the 80′s for much of the area though some residents in the northern South Plains will see temperatures struggle to get out of the 70′s.
Showers and potential thunderstorms return Monday with a slight increase in afternoon temperatures after a chilly start to the day. Morning fog may impact motorists tomorrow morning as moisture at the ground level and easterly surface wind help to enhance the risk for dense areas of fog.
A slow warming trend through the middle of the week with a reduced chance of rain will make outdoor activities pleasant by Wednesday afternoon when temperatures will return to the upper 80′s and low 90′s.
