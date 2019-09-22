Navy SEAL, Marine Raider face possibility of life without parole in death of Lubbock Green Beret

NORFOLK, VA (KCBD) - Navy officials say the Navy SEAL and Marine Raider accused in the murder of Green Beret and Lubbock native Staff Sgt. Logan J. Melgar may face life without parole when they head to general court-martial.
Melgar was a 2001 graduate of Frenship High School and a veteran of two deployments to Afghanistan. He was 34.
Dates have not been set yet, but charges were referred to general court-martial for Navy Chief Special Warfare Operator Tony E. Dedolph and Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mario A. Madera-Rodriguez on on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The Army Times reports if they’re found guilty of felony murder, Dedolph and Madera-Rodriguez could face life in federal prison without parole, reduction in rank to E-1, forfeiture of all pay and allowances and either dishonorable or bad conduct discharges.
Melgar, a Green Beret assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group, died by strangulation on June 4, 2017 while deployed to Bamako, Mali.
Another Marine, Staff Sgt. Kevin Maxwell Jr., already pleaded guilty and was sentenced in June to four years in military prison for his role in Melgar’s death. Maxwell was charged with negligent homicide, hazing and making false official statements.
Navy SEAL Adam Matthews was also sentenced in May to a year’s confinement and a bad conduct discharge. Matthews, formerly a member of SEAL Team 6, pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy, unlawful entry, hazing, obstruction of justice and assault with battery. The murder charge against him was dropped.
During his hearing in May, Matthews admitted that he, alongside Maxwell, DeDolph, Madera-Rodriguez and an unnamed British special operator schemed together to break into Melgar’s room as he slept, subdue him, duct tape him and video the incident to embarrass him.
Melgar stopped breathing and strangled to death while he was in a chokehold during the hazing incident.
Matthews told the court that the hazing incident came after a perceived snub when Melgar had apparently driven by some of the men while on his way to a party at the French Embassy without stopping to pick them up.
Court documents say the group attempted to perform CPR followed by a field expedient tracheotomy to try to revive him before taking him to a nearby clinic where he was ultimately pronounced dead.
RELATED LINK: Court documents from CNIC Navy Region Mid-Atlantic
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.