Texas Tech soccer defeats No. 22 South Florida
Texas Tech Soccer
By Devin Ward | September 21, 2019 at 9:46 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 9:49 PM

TAMPA, Florida (KCBD) - The Red Raider Soccer team closed out non-conference play with a 2-1 victory over No. 22 South Florida.

Kirsten Davis scored the first Red Raider goal at the nine-minute mark of the game.

Then in the 27th minute, Charlotte Teeter hit a laser shot past the defender and the goalkeeper for Texas Tech’s second goal of the game.

With the win, Texas Tech closes out non-conference play with a 9-1 record.

Up next, the Red Raiders will host No. 25 Oklahoma State at the John Walker Soccer Complex on Thursday, September, 26.

