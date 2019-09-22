Texas Tech soccer defeats No. 22 South Florida

TAMPA, Florida (KCBD) - The Red Raider Soccer team closed out non-conference play with a 2-1 victory over No. 22 South Florida.
Kirsten Davis scored the first Red Raider goal at the nine-minute mark of the game.
Then in the 27th minute, Charlotte Teeter hit a laser shot past the defender and the goalkeeper for Texas Tech’s second goal of the game.
With the win, Texas Tech closes out non-conference play with a 9-1 record.
Up next, the Red Raiders will host No. 25 Oklahoma State at the John Walker Soccer Complex on Thursday, September, 26.
