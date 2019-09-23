Coach Beard responds to Emmett’s death, “terrible day” for Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Head Coach for Red Raider Basketball Chris Beard has released a statement following the news of the death of former Texas Tech Basketball player, Andre Emmett.
Chris Beard tweeted an emotional video, referring to Emmett as “one of the best competitors, most vicious winners and teammates i’ve ever coached.”
Dallas police and Texas Tech University confirmed the shooting death of Andre Emmett early Monday, following an incident involving two suspects outside Emmett’s Dallas home around 2:30 a.m.
The identity of Emmett’s shooters remains unknown. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading the to their arrests, and they can be reached at at 214-373-TIPS(8477).
