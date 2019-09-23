County commissioners pass tax rate, use of Tarrant County Medical Examiner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners met at 10 a.m. today, Sept. 23, during their regularly scheduled meeting with two notable items on their agenda: adopt two county tax rates and get new medical examiner services.
They adopted the Lubbock County Hospital District Tax rate of $0.105186 per $100 valuation and the Lubbock County Tax rate of $0.339978 per $100 valuation unanimously.
The tax rate vote was delayed by two weeks because, Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Corley and Precinct 4 Commissioner Chad Seay, did not show to vote during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Sept. 9.
Both were aware Texas state law requires four out of the five people on the commissioners court have to be present to vote on the tax rate. Seay and Corley were holdouts because they did not want an increase in the effective tax rate, even though there was not going to be a vote on any increases.
Seay did publicly apologize to the court and those in the audience during today’s meeting for skipping the last meeting. He said there were “trust issues” within the court that are being worked on. There was no public comment from Corley.
The commissioners also voted on an agreement that would utilize the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic pathology services. County Judge Curtis Parrish said this agreement is not a contract, but only allows the use of services when needed.
However, an agreement with National Autopsy Assay Group Pathology Labs to complete all outstanding death investigations and death certificates started during current Medical Examiner Dr. Sam Andrews’ tenure here was postponed until after the court’s executive session.
If that were approved, Andrews would also be appointed as associated medical examiner until those autopsies and death certificates are complete.
The live stream of that meeting can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.