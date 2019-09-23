Crews responding to tank battery fire in Post ask neighborhood residents evacuate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews with the Garza County Sheriff’s Office have called for evacuations after an oil tank battery fire near Post.
Garza County Sheriffs posted to their Facebook page Monday that residents of the 800 and 900 blocks of 3rd, 4th and 5th Street in Post were asked to evacuate the area after a tank battery caught fire, and the smoke could be seen for miles.
Total damage and any reported injuries are unknown at this time, but we will bring you details as they become available.
