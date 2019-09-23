Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock County Commissioners will consider adopting the tax rate for the county and hospital district at its regular scheduled meeting today.
- At the last meeting that vote was delayed because two commissioners, Jason Corley and Chad Seay, didn’t show up.
- State law requires four commissioners present to enact a tax rate.
- The meeting starts at 10 a.m. inside the Lubbock County Courthouse at 904 Broadway. That story will be posted later today.
Commissioners will also vote on an agreement to utilize the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic pathology services.
- County Judge Curtis Parrish is expected to sign an agreement with National Autopsy Assay Group Pathology Labs to complete all outstanding death investigations and death certificates initiated during current M.E. Dr. Sam Andrews’ tenure here.
- Andrews will be appointed as associated medical examiner until those autopsies and death certificates are complete.
The Navy SEAL and Marine Raider accused in the murder of Green Beret Sergeant Logan Melgar could face life in federal prison without the possibility of parole.
- The 34-year-old Frenship graduate died by strangulation during a hazing incident in 2017 while serving in the African country of Mali.
- Two other men involved are serving sentences.
- Read more here: Navy SEAL, Marine Raider face possibility of life without parole in death of Lubbock Green Beret
The murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Gugyer will begin later today.
- She is accused of killing a neighbor after mistaking his apartment for her own.
- Guyger said she thought the victim, 26-year-old Botham Jean, was a burglar.
- Read more here: Trial begins for ex-Dallas cop who shot neighbor in his home
