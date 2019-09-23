KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Layla

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Layla
By Michael Cantu | September 23, 2019 at 7:03 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 7:03 AM
Layla, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Sept. 23.
Layla, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Sept. 23. (Source: Roxanne McDaniel Pet Photography)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Layla, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 2-3-year-old pittie girl who has been with the shelter since May.

But she is scared and shutting down in the shelter. She is sweet and patient, though.

Layla’s adoption fees for Monday, Sept. 23, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD's Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.

