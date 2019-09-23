KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Layla

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Layla, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 2-3-year-old pittie girl who has been with the shelter since May.
But she is scared and shutting down in the shelter. She is sweet and patient, though.
Layla’s adoption fees for Monday, Sept. 23, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
