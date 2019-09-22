Patchy fog overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast across the southern half of the viewing area.
A weak cold front tracked across the area and has stalled across our southern counties Sunday night.
A few showers remain possible overnight, mainly near Seminole, Lamesa, Gail and Snyder.
For the rest of the area, we can expect partly cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog developing towards daybreak.
Fog could reduce visibilities to less than a mile for a few locations Monday morning.
Low temperatures end up in the lower to middle 60’s for the Lubbock area with 50’s possible across our northwestern counties near Muleshoe. Light winds are expected overnight.
Monday becomes partly cloudy with a few showers and storms scattered across the area.
Look for highs to rebound into the middle 80’s.
A chance of showers and storms will continue Monday night and Tuesday.
Monday is the first day of Autumn, but it will feel more like summer for some locations during the afternoon hours.
Humidity values remain high.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.