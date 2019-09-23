Patrick Mahomes breaks another record with win over Ravens

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another week, another record for former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes.
In the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Ravens, the Chief's gunslinger thew for 358 yards and three touchdowns in their 33-22 victory.
With the performance, Mahomes had his 13th straight game with more than 300 yards, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Kurt Warner for the most by a player in his first 20 games in NFL history,
Mahomes also became the only player in the last 40 seasons with 250 passing yards and two touchdowns in the first half of three straight games.
“Pat being Pat for sure helped," Duvernay-Tardif said.
