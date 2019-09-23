Police investigating after vehicle crashes through fence at Monterey High School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have minor injuries after a vehicle crashed through a fence at Monterey High School Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m.
According to police, a Nissan Maxima was eastbound on 47th Street when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crashed into the fence around the football field.
The driver and the occupant of the Maxima had minor injuries.
Officials with the Lubbock Police desk say the driver is a minor.
The vehicle ended up near the track around the football field.
Lubbock Police are still investigating the crash.
