Scattered tropical downpours possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Humidity values remain high across West Texas.
Several impulses will track across the South Plains tonight and Tuesday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region through the overnight hours.
Some of the rainfall may become locally heavy with localized flooding possible due to recent heavy rainfall this weekend.
Rain chances gradually shift across the southeastern half of the viewing area this evening and overnight tonight, but showers and storms remain possible for all locations.
Low temperatures end up in the middle 60’s with plenty of humidity.
Models are showing patchy dense fog developing overnight, especially across areas where heavy rainfall has been observed.
Skies become partly sunny Tuesday with rain chances decreasing late in the day. Highs warm into the middle and upper 80’s.
Winds remain out of the south at 10 to 15 mph, except locally gusty near any storms that develop.
Warmer than average temperatures will continue through Friday and Saturday with lower rain chances the next few days.
