Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery at travel Center on north Frankford Ave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Sheriffs are reporting a robbery at a travel center on the Clovis Highway.
A release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says the Chisum Travel Center on North Frankford by the Clovis Highway was burglarized sometime between 5:30 p.m. September 16, and 7:00 a.m. September 17.
The release states: “Suspect or suspects took a large amount of various brands of beer, and large amounts of cigarettes. Also, taken in the burglary were several sets of tie-downs, booster cables, various tools and a tire inflator kit.”
Anyone with information on this burglary is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
