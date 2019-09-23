Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery at travel Center on north Frankford Ave

September 23, 2019 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 3:38 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Sheriffs are reporting a robbery at a travel center on the Clovis Highway.

A release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says the Chisum Travel Center on North Frankford by the Clovis Highway was burglarized sometime between 5:30 p.m. September 16, and 7:00 a.m. September 17.

The release states: “Suspect or suspects took a large amount of various brands of beer, and large amounts of cigarettes. Also, taken in the burglary were several sets of tie-downs, booster cables, various tools and a tire inflator kit.”

Anyone with information on this burglary is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

KCBD will bring more details on this incident as it becomes available.

