Today’s heavy rain outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Does it feel like it? Does it look like it? The Autumnal Equinox was at 2:50 this morning - making today the first “official” day of Fall. The new season begins much like Summer ended.
Areas of low visibility are possible due to weather today and tonight. Patchy fog is possible this morning while scattered storms, some with heavy rain, are likely this afternoon and evening. Then patchy fog may return tonight and a few storms tomorrow afternoon.
Nearly any rain at all falling on already saturated soil may result in additional flooding. There were several hydroplaning related accidents during the heavy rain Friday and Saturday. Please drive to conditions and avoid driving into water covering a road.
Storm and rain chances will gradually trend down Tuesday and Wednesday, but at least isolated storms will remain possible. Again, heavy rain may accompany any of these storms. Patchy fog and resultant low visibility may return tonight (into Tuesday morning) and Tuesday night (into Wednesday morning).
The rain, clouds, and humidity will continue to help keep high temperatures in the 80s. However, where showers are underway even afternoon temperatures are likely to be in the 70s.
In case you missed it, I posted KCBD area rain-event totals yesterday morning on my Steve Divine KCBD Facebook page. That post included a mention of 20.19 for 2019 - that is, 20.19 inches of precipitation for the year so far at the Lubbock airport. The Friday and Saturday rain total was 4.09", 1.94" Friday and 2.15" Saturday. No rain was reported Sunday. 20.19" is 5.23" above average (as of midnight).
Lubbock's high yesterday was 83°, the average high for the date. Lubbock's low this morning (as of this writing) was 64°, eight degrees above the average for the date. The September 22 record low is 40° (1995) and the record high 98° (1977). For today, September 23, Lubbock’s average low is 56° and the high 82°. The record low is 41° (2009) and the record high 98° (1926).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 7:43 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 7:37 AM CDT.
