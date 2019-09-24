Buddy Holly Center set to showcase annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buddy Holly Center is gearing up for its annual exhibition called Celebraciόn, which explores the history and meaning behind the Mexican-Catholic holiday Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.
The exhibition will be only display from Friday, Sept. 27 to Thursday, Nov. 10 inside the center at 1801 Crickets Ave. Artwork and various types of media will be showcased in a variety of forms.
There will also be an event hosted from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 while the exhibit is open called Procesiόn. That will feature musical performances and art-making activities and is free and open to the public.
Dia de los Muertos is celebrated annually from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, which is All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day in the Catholic tradition. The celebrations throughout these days are a time to remember the dead, reunite with family and host other types of celebrations.
The Buddy Holly Center is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Get more information about the center and the upcoming exhibit here.
