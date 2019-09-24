Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the search continues for the people who killed former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett in Dallas.
- Police said two men approached Emmett early yesterday morning outside of his home.
- One of the men pulled out a handgun, Emmett tried to get away but was shot as he ran. A passerby found him and called 911.
- Emmett later died at a local hospital.
- Read the latest here: Former TTU basketball star Andre Emmett killed in Dallas shooting
State troopers, FBI agents and the U.S. Attorney’s Office raided the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
- Texas Ranger began an investigation into the ME’s office in February.
- There is no word on if Monday morning’s raid involves allegations against Dr. Sam Andrews, current medical examiner, and the National Autopsy Assay Group.
- No agencies were able to comment on the investigation.
- Read that story here: Texas Rangers, FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office raid Lubbock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office
The Lubbock County Commissioners also met to discuss the future of the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
- They approved an agreement to use the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pathology services only when needed.
- Meanwhile, the county is still considering a contract to allow Andrews to complete about 150 open death cases.
- The commissioners also voted to adopt a county tax rate.
- Read the story here: County commissioners pass tax rate, use of Tarrant County Medical Examiner
Dozens of Post residents are back home after being forced to evacuate because of a large fire.
- An oil tank battery burst into flames around 6:30 p.m. Monday night outside of Post.
- The Garza County Sheriff’s Office asked residents in the 800 and 900 blocks of 3rd, 4th and 5th Streets to evacuate the area.
- Authorities lifted the evacuation order around 7:15 p.m. There is no word on what caused the fire.
- Read that story here: Oil Tank Battery Fire Forces Evacuation of Post Neighborhood
- Permanent closure of Avenue L between 9th and 10th Streets scheduled for Monday
- Frenship High School Band Auxiliary Units win 21st consecutive Grand Championship
- Coach Beard responds to Emmett’s death, “terrible day” for Red Raiders
- Tech game against Oklahoma State slated for 11 a.m. on Oct. 5
- Arizona Cardinals cut former Red Raider Michael Crabtree
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.