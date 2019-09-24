Humid with slim storm chance this evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Tuesday night across the South Plains.
Storm coverage will be spotty in nature, but if a storm develops, it could produce locally heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning strikes.
Showers and thunderstorms will move to the east and northeast.
Partly cloudy skies are expected across the rest of the region. Patchy fog may also develop overnight.
Low temperatures fall into the middle 60’s for the Lubbock area with cooler temperatures northwest and warmer readings off the Caprock.
Partly sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday with a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs warm into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s across the South Plains viewing area.
Warmer than average temperatures will continue through Friday and Saturday with lower rain chances the next few days.
