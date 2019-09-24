KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ella

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Ella is an almost 2-year-old lab mix.
For being a dog, she’s a real social butterfly and loves meeting new dogs and people. She even likes getting a bath and being brushed.
Ella’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Sept. 24, have been waived for the day.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Layla
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.