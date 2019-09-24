LISD hosts 36th Band Extravaganza at PlainsCapital Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The brass will be polished, the reeds will be new and the uniforms will be crisp as bands from all four high schools in Lubbock gather for the 36th Lubbock ISD Band Extravaganza.
The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, inside PlainsCapital Park off 66th Street and Avenue P and will include performances from Estacado, Monterey, Coronado and Lubbock High School bands.
Middle school bands from around Lubbock will join the high schools on the field to perform a musical selection. Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band From Raiderland will also perform during the event.
Tickets bought in advance from band students are $5 and $6 at the gate.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.