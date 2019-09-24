Local weather: What’s up, what’s down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Downpours for a few, not a drop for many. That summarizes yesterday's rain and the outlook for today. That's included in today's weather story (and the video which will be posted here later this morning). Also included, the downward trending rain chances and upward trending temperatures over the next few days.
Once again, areas of low visibility in fog have been reported this morning. Though I do not anticipate the fog being widespread, drivers should allow extra drive time and extra space between vehicles as they may encounter rapidly varying visibility over short distances. The morning fog and overcast should quickly give way to a mostly sunny sky late this morning and early afternoon.
Isolated storms are likely this afternoon, developing over the western viewing area (west of Lubbock and Plainview) around mid-afternoon and then tracking eastward. Most locations will remain dry, but a few could receive heavy rainfall. Amounts greater than two inches remain possible. As noted yesterday, nearly any amount of rain falling on already saturated soil may result in additional flooding. Please drive to conditions and avoid driving into water covering a road.
Storm and rain chances will be lower tomorrow and Thursday, though I'm keeping a slight chance of rain in my forecast due to the low potential for isolated storms. With less rain coverage and more sunshine expect afternoon temperatures to edge up. Highs today will range from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees but by late week upper 80s to the mid-90s.
Something to watch. From about Friday through next week a strong temperature contrast is expected across the United States, with colder weather over the northwestern states and warmer - hot - weather over the southeastern states. The pattern supports the South Plains remaining on the warm side of the divide. However... a slight shift to the east would mean cooler than forecast temperatures, perhaps much cooler, while a slight shift west would mean warmer than forecast temperatures, even hot.
The mentioned pattern also will tend to keep moisture levels plentiful, so will find day to day storm and rain chances in my forecast for next week.
